Demon Slayer: To the Swordsmith Village Box Office Predictions Released

Here we go again, Demon Slayer fans! Next month will bring the premiere of the anime's third season, but a first look at Tanjiro's return will go live this week. After all, Demon Slayer is returning to theaters this weekend with its Swordsmith Village movie. Now, the box office predictions are in for the feature, and it looks like Demon Slayer is going to give Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania a run for it.

So, what will that chase look like? According to box office predictions released today, Demon Slayer is expected to earn nearly $11 million during its opening weekend. This is forecasted ahead of Cocaine Bear and its $10.3 million opening though under Marvel's most recent movie. After all, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is expected to gross about $14 million this weekend.

As for the box office's big winner this weekend, reports suggest Creed III has the win locked in. The epic sequel starring Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors is expected to gross $43 million in its opening weekend. And if you happen to like anime, this boxing flick is definitely one to check out. Jordan is directing this big film, and he has spoken a length in recent interviews about how anime inspired the project's story and action sequences.

As for Demon Slayer, this box office prediction shows what kind of power anime has at the U.S. box office. Shonen films continue to perform well with audiences stateside, and Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train was even the nation's number one movie for a time after coming stateside. Now, the anime is trying to repeat magic, and this opening weekend forecast is looking good for Tanjiro.

