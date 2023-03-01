Demon Slayer Season 3 Releases New Trailer, Poster

It's almost time, everyone. It will not be long before Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba returns with a new season, and all eyes are on its comeback. If you did not know, the anime has been working hard behind the scenes to perfect its next arc, and the Swordsmith Village story is one fans won't want to miss. And thanks to a new trailer, we can see just what season three has in store for us all.

Earlier today, a special Demon Slayer event in Japan ended with the release of a new trailer for season three. As you can see above, the epic clip gives us never-before-seen looks into the comeback. And of course, Tanjiro is looking as fierce as ever with Zenitsu and Inosuke at his side.

(Photo: Ufotable)

For those who haven't kept up with the series, you should know Demon Slayer is slated to return to the air on April 9th. The show will go live with a one-hour premiere dedicated to Tanjiro and his new adventure. After all, season two sent our hero for a loop, and he is in desperate need of a new sword. This desire will take Tanjiro to the Demon Slayer Corps' infamous village of swordsmiths. And of course, the upcoming season will focus on some new Hashira such as the Mist Pillar and Love Pillar.

If you are not caught up with Demon Slayer ahead of season three, you still have some time to catch up! The show is streaming over on Hulu and Crunchyroll right now. For those eager to read the manga, Koyoharu Gotouge's completed series is available to read online through Manga Plus or the Shonen Jump app. And of course, fans will get their first look at season three in March while Demon Slayer: To the Swordsmith Village hits stateside theaters.

What do you make of this latest look at Demon Slayer's new season? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.