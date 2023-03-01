Demon Slayer: To the Swordsmith Village English Dub Trailer Released

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will be coming to theaters in the United States as part of a special worldwide tour for the Swordsmith Village Arc premiere, and now fans have been given a new tease of what to expect with the release of the English dub trailer for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Swordsmith Village-! The highly anticipated third season of the anime will be making its full premiere on screens later this Spring as part of a stacked new wave of anime, but some fans will be able to see the first episode of this new season early.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Swordsmith Village- is a special theatrical event featuring not only the final two episodes of the Entertainment District Arc from Season 2, but the first episode of the upcoming Swordsmith Village arc from the new season. This feature film will be launching with both its Japanese and English language audio, and Aniplex of America has given fans a full tease of its English dub with a new trailer you can check out below:

How to Watch Demon Slayer's New Season

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc is currently scheduled to premiere some time this April as part of the Spring 2023 anime schedule, and will be tackling the titular Swordsmith Village Arc from Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga. But fans attending the upcoming screening will be able to check out the first episode of the new season before it hits everywhere else! As for what to expect from the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Swordsmith Village- screening event, Crunchyroll and Aniplex of America tease it as such:

"After his family is viciously murdered, a kind-hearted boy named Tanjiro Kamado resolves to become a Demon Slayer in hopes of turning his younger sister Nezuko back into a human. Together with his comrades, Zenitsu and Inosuke, along with one of the top-ranking members of the Demon Slayer Corps, Tengen Uzui, Tanjiro embarks on a mission within the Entertainment District, where they encounter the formidable, high-ranking demons, Daki and Gyutaro."

