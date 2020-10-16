Demon Slayer Cosplay Gives Mugen Train's Akaza Killer Fem Makeover

✖

One awesome Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba cosplay has given the Mugen Train movie's villain Akaza a killer fem makeover! Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train has been dominating the box office in Japan and around the world ever since it first released last October, and that run had only gotten more impressive as it started to launch in international territories earlier this year. This hot streak is even continuing through its home video release in Japan as the film is still finding all sorts of new records to break. It's not that surprising when considering what the movie itself has to offer.

Picking up from where the first season of the series left off, Mugen Train has not one major villain but two. Showing up for the final climactic fight against the Flame Hashira, Kyojuro Rengoku, was the first member of the Upper Rank demons that we got to see in action, Akaza. Not only did Akaza share an ominous first impression of just how unprepared for the fights to come the Demon Slaying Corps actually are, but he's still one of the massive threats they'll have to deal with later. Now Akaza has returned to the spotlight once more through a killer fem makeover from artist @idlesann on Instagram! Check it out below:

Akaza's status following the fight with Rengoku is still one of the major questions following the end of the film, and we'll be seeing the fallout of it soon with the upcoming second season coming this Fall. If you wanted to check out the movie for yourself to get ready for the anime series' return, Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train is now available for digital purchase and streaming with Funimation in both its original Japanese and English dubbed releases. You can actually check out our full review of the film here if you'd like.

Aniplex of America officially describes the film as such, "Tanjiro and the group have completed their rehabilitation training at the Butterfly Mansion, and they arrive at their next mission on the Mugen Train, where over forty people have disappeared in a very short span of time. Tanjiro and Nezuko, along with Zenitsu and Inosuke, join one of the most powerful swordsmen of the Demon Slayer Corps, Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku, to face the demon aboard the Mugen Train."

But what did you think of Akaza in Mugen Train? Curious to see if the demon plays a role in the upcoming second season? What would you want to see happen? Let us know all of your thoughts on Akaza and everything Demon Slayer in the comments!