Demon Slayer Movie Surpasses Frozen 2 Blu-ray, DVD Sales Record

Demon Slayer's big Mugen Train movie has surpassed Disney's Frozen 2 by breaking a major Blu-ray and DVD sales record since its launch in Japan! Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train has officially made its digital debut in North America, but fans are still waiting on the physical home video release for the new movie. In Japan, however, Mugen Train finally made its way to shelves earlier this month and the film has already gone on to set all sorts of sales records in the ten days it has been available for purchase in Japan.

Not only did Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train break through one million Blu-ray and DVD copies sold in just under a week since it hit shelves in Japan, but a new update has revealed that the regular edition releases for the film have set new records for animated films in Japan since the Reiwa era first began in 2019. Not only that, but it surpassed one of Frozen 2's records in the process.

The newest Oricon sales numbers (as detailed by Anime News Network) have ranked Mugen Train at the top two spots (with both the limited and standard editions making the list) of its Blu-ray and DVD sales chart for the week of June 16-20. According to the update, Mugen Train has now sold 351,326 copies of the standard edition Blu-ray, and the limited edition sold 338,016 copies. Couple this with the sales of the standard edition DVD (selling 456,909 copies), and the limited edition selling 164,532 copies, and the film has broken Frozen 2's previous record.

The regular edition sales of Mugen Train have surpassed Frozen 2's limited edition sales to make the Demon Slayer movie the new record holder for the highest first week sales of DVD and Blu-ray for animated features in Japan's new Reiwa era. This was on top of the home video release's previous success of reaching one million total copies sold within a week of its initial release.

Additionally, this is all on top of the massive success Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train has been celebrating since its release in theaters last October in Japan. As for fans in North America, Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train is now available for digital purchase and streaming with Funimation in both its original Japanese and English dubbed releases. You can check out our full review of the film here!

How do you feel about all of this success for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's anime franchise? Are you excited for Season 2 coming later this year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

HT - ANN