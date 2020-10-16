Demon Slayer: Mugen Train Reveals the Power of Upper Rank Demons

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Mugen Train is a major box office hit worldwide, but it's also a key piece of the series storyline. The film sees Tanjiro Kamado, his sister Nezuko, and their Demon Slayer partners Zenitsu and Inosuke all take on the mission of demonic activity aboard a train. That investigation quickly turns into an all-out battle with a unique demon of the lower ranks - but soon enough, the fight jumps to another level. The bravery and power of the legendary Demon Slayer Hashira gets revealed - but so does the fearsome power of Muzan Kibutsuji's Upper Rank Demons!

Warning - Demon Slayer: Mugen Train SPOILERS Follow!

The demon that's been terrorizing the Mugen Train is Lower Rank 1, Enmu, who has the unique ability to place his victims in whichever kind of dream he wants for them. Enmu also has the ability to hide his true body by fusing with the train itself, forcing Tanjiro and his comrades into a desperate fight to literally sever the demon's "head" by destroying the conductor car.

Tanjiro gets the job done by unleashing the mysterious and powerful Sun Breathing techniques of his family bloodline, in tag-team with Inosuke's wild Beast Breathing technique. The demon dies, the passengers are all saved, and though he is seriously injured, Tanjiro masters a new healing breathing technique that helps him survive.

However, victory is short-lived when an Upper Rank demon shows up on the scene to continue the fight!

(Photo: Ufotable)

That demon is Upper Rank 3, Akaza, and to say his power is on another level would be an understatement. Demon Slayer: Mugen Train's first arc (and season 1 of the anime) gave us several key displays of just how powerful a Hashira's sword technique and breathing are - and Mugen Train's Flame Hashira hero Kyojuro Rengoku is no different. Rengoku's speed, power and precision in battling the train demon show Tanjiro that no matter how far he's come, he's nowhere near the power of a Hashira - and ultimately, Akaza proves to Rengoku that the power of a Hashira is not enough to stop an Upper Rank demon!

Akaza isn't just powerful because he is an Upper Rank demon - it's pretty clear Muzan chose him to be an Upper Rank because of the power he had as a human! Not only does Akaza have crazy speed and strength, there's not one of Rengoku's attacks or breathing techniques that does any lasting damage to the demon. It takes all of Rengoku's dying will to even partially sever Akaza's head, and it's only the oncoming sunlight that makes the demon ultimately flee.

The Blood Demon Art of an Upper Rank demon is also on a crazy higher level of power. Akaza is able to generate shockwaves from his blows, but even more formidable is his "Technique Development" ability, which allows him to unleash crazy martial arts power attacks ("Disorder" "Annihilation," "Compass Needle") in the battle with Rengoku. In fact, when it comes down to the ultimate attacks, Akaza's Annihilation Type pierce Rengoku's Flame Breaking: Ninth Form ultimate attack, which leads to the fatal blow on the Flame Hashira.

In the end, despite Rengoku's sacrifice, and even with aid from Tanjiro and Inosuke, Akaza escapes the battle unscathed. Right now, there's no telling what it will take to bring down one of Demon Slayer's Upper Rank demons

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train is now playing in theaters.