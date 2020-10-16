Demon Slayer Movie Confirms Release in Mexico, Latin America

✖

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train has finally announced when it will be landing in North American theaters and it seems as if anime fans in Mexico and Latin America have just been informed when the first feature-length film of Kimetsu No Yaiba will be making landfall. With the movie continuing the story of Tanjiro, Nezuko, and the other swordsmen of the Demon Slayer Corps following the events of the first season's finale, the film has been tearing up the box office in Japan and has quickly become the most profitable film to ever hit theaters in the East.

Surprisingly enough, the story of Tanjiro and his demon-slaying friends has come to an end in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump, with creator Koyoharo Gotouge finding an acceptable finale for all the parties involved in what has become one of the most popular Shonen franchises in the world. Though there has yet to be any announcements regarding a sequel story or any spin-offs, there is still plenty of material for the Demon Slayer series to cover with its anime, which is proved by the fact that this year will also see the launching of the second season of the popular television series produced by Ufotable.

The Official Twitter Account for Konichiawa Fest, one of the biggest anime conventions in Mexico, announced that the first feature-length film of the Demon Slayer franchise will arrive on April 22nd, letting a number of new fans in the West see the movie for the first time:

¡Por fin podemos darte esta gran noticia! ¡#DemonSlayer #MugenTrain llega a cines de México y latinoamérica el 22 de Abril! ¡Prepárate para este gran estreno! 👹⚔️🔥 Pronto más información en: https://t.co/lo48FTmsFZ pic.twitter.com/NkVlf1cutC — Konnichiwa! (@KonnichiwaFest) March 18, 2021

In the story of Mugen Train, Tanjiro and his friends find themselves aboard a runaway locomotive that houses an underling of Muzan Kibutsuji, the strongest demon who was also responsible for murdering the family of Tanjiro and Nezuko while also inflicting the younger sister with her demonic attributes. With the crew of protagonists being joined by the Flame Hashira, Rengoku, they will definitely need all the help they can get tackling one of the biggest obstacles that they've faced to date.

Will you be catching Mugen Train when it lands in theaters in the West next month? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of demon-slaying.