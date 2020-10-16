Demon Slayer Movie Trends Online Following U.S. Premiere Announcement
Demon Slayer is the biggest franchise in Japan right now, and fans overseas have been waiting patiently to check out its first film. Last year, the world saw Tanjiro step out on the big screen with his first-ever movie, and it has gone on to break records. Now, fans have been told when the big movie is coming to the United States, and the franchise has been trending online in light of the long-awaited reveal.
For those who have yet to hear, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Mugen Train is making its way to the United States on April 23. The movie will screen in select theaters including 4DX and IMAX in just over a month. The movie will follow up with a digital release this June, so fans will be able to watch it in North America very soon.
As you can see below, social media is lighting up with a discussion about the premiere, and it is all threaded with excitement. Demon Slayer fans have been avoiding spoilers for the movie since it debuted back in October, so you can understand their relief. Now, the only thing separating them from the film is a few weeks, and tickets will go on sale starting April 9 if you plan to attend a screening!
How hyped are you for this movie's big debut? Will you be checking out Demon Slayer in theaters? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
