Demon Slayer Birthday Plans For Rengoku Delayed Due To COVID

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train has been shattering box office records in both the East and the West, with the anime film recently taking the number one spot at the box office in North America over Warner Bros' Mortal Kombat, but it seems as if a birthday celebration for the Flame Hashira, Rengoku, has been delayed as a result of COVID-19. With Japanese theaters being given a new manga chapter titled Rengoku Chapter 0, the upcoming celebration was set to give theatergoers a brand new set of cards depicting the powerful swordsman by the animation studio of Ufotable.

Rengoku is only one of a number of "Pillars", the strongest swordsmen within the Demon Slayer Corps, with each of these warriors representing a different element as they attempt to take down the demonic scourge that is covering the world of Tanjiro and his friends. In the latest film for the popular Shonen series, Tanjiro, Inosuke, Zenitsu, and Nezuko are searching for Rengoku in order to learn more about the flame powers that the star of the series wielded during the battle against Spider Clan, which he had apparently gleaned from his father who had shown his family a dance using fire.

The Official Twitter Account for Demon Slayer made the announcement that they would be delaying the release of the new cards for Rengoku's birthday, and would let fans know when they ultimately decided to flood theaters in Japan with these trinkets:

Shonen fans in North America haven't received either these cards or the special manga chapter that saw Demon Slayer's creator diving into the past of Rengoku on his first mission as a demon slayer, but we're crossing our fingers that Western fans will have the opportunity to add these items to their anime collection.

