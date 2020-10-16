Demon Slayer Movie Drops Major Tease for Season 2's Villains

✖

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train drops some big hints about the villains coming in Season 2 of the series! Following the end of the massively successfully first season outing for the anime, the franchise was announced to continue its story with a brand new feature film adapting the next arc in Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series. The Mugen Train arc takes the next crucial steps forward for Tanjiro and serves as a bridge before the premiere of the second season of the anime, now confirmed to hit Japan later this Fall.

Not only is it a monumental new arc for the film as it gives fans a much better introduction to the Flame Hashira, Kyojuro Rengoku, but the film also drops some key teases about the fights to come in the second season of the anime and beyond. Read on to find out about these teases, but there are some light spoilers about the events of Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train to follow.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Following the cliffhanger from the final episode of the first season, the demon Enmu talks about his dream of getting more blood from Muzan Kibutsuji and using that strength to challenge a member of the Upper Ranks of the Twelve Kizuki to claim his own spot. It's here we get a clear silhouette of a few of them, but there's one that comes in more defined than the rest, Daki.

A second look at their silhouettes reveal the six members of the Upper Ranks, but the two that get the most attention are Akaza -- who shows up in the film towards its climax -- and Daki, the main antagonist of the Entertainment District arc confirmed for the second season of the anime series. Noting that these upper members are strong enough to defeat and kill a number of Hashira on their own (as evident through Akaza later), it's a huge tease of the danger coming in Season 2.

The Entertainment District arc picks up right after the events of the movie, so now it's more crucial than ever to check out this Demon Slayer's new movie when you get the chance in order to truly be prepared for the next season! But what do you think? Did you get a chance to check out Demon Slayer's new movie yet? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!