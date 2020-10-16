When Will Demon Slayer's Movie Be Available at Home?

✖

With Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba now continuing its run through theaters around the world, the big question for many is when exactly will it be available to watch at home? Dominating the box office in Japan since its initial release last Fall, and continuing its strong run through international territories to become the most successful anime film release of all time, the film is now making its way through the United States. While many have felt comfortable going to the theater amidst the COVID-19 pandemic due to the availability of vaccines and more, it's alright to feel hesitant.

Thankfully, it won't be that much longer until Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train is available to watch at home. While there has yet to be a confirmed release date for the physical Blu-ray and DVD release of the film for fans in the United States just yet, Aniplex of America has already confirmed that the film will be available to purchase digitally on June 22nd.

Whether you head out to one of the limited screenings in theaters or check out the film when it releases digitally this June, it's kind of necessary for fans to check out Mugen Train before the upcoming second season of the series. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba confirmed a second season is coming our way this Fall, and it will pick up immediately after the events of the movie.

Taking on the Entertainment District arc of Koyoharu Gotouge's original anime series, if it's anything like the start of the Mugen Train film, there will be very little recap when the second season begins. You can also check out the original chapters the movie is based on through Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library, but the movie is probably going to be the much more fun way of going about it!

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train is now screening in theaters, and you can check out our full review of the film here! What did you think of the big debut movie for the anime series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Aniplex of America officially describes Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train film as such, "Tanjiro and the group have completed their rehabilitation training at the Butterfly Mansion, and they arrive at their next mission on the Mugen Train, where over forty people have disappeared in a very short span of time. Tanjiro and Nezuko, along with Zenitsu and Inosuke, join one of the most powerful swordsmen of the Demon Slayer Corps, Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku, to face the demon aboard the Mugen Train."