Demon Slayer Stuns with Major Nezuko Surprise in Latest Chapter

ufotable’s adaptation of Koyoharu Gotoge’s Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba ended 2019 as one of the most popular and well-received anime of the year, and that boom of popularity have helped draw more eyes to the original manga release of the series. Now’s the best time to do so as the final arc of the series is underway as Tanjiro Kamado and the surviving Hashira are now up against the wall in the final battle against Muzan Kibutsuji. This has lead to all sorts of surprising last minute reveals as Muzan continues to weaken, but the latest chapter has one of the biggest shockers yet.

A previous chapter of the series revealed that Muzan had been injected with a fused poison that continues to weaken his body by aging him by years every single minute that passes. As this poison continues to harm Muzan, one of the effects of it was actually crafted by Tamayo and used as a possible cure to reverse Nezuko’s demonic transformation. As we see in Chapter 196, it works.

The last chapter of the series ended with a cliffhanger that saw Nezuko walking off into the night, and Chapter 196 sees her begin to reflect on her journey through the series so far as her memories slowly return to her. She sees the final moments of her family as they’re all killed by Muzan himself (he was looking for a way to create a demon who could survive sunlight). Her demonic and human sides begin to morph, and her demonic claws recede and transform back into human hands.

She sees flashes of her demonic self’s memories until finally she regains complete cognizance. Snapping out of it, her eyes return to her human state and she declares that she’s Nezuko Kamado and a demon killed her family. So it seems like Tamayo’s substance was indeed successful, and unless there’s a final hour rug pulled out from under us, Nezuko has finally been cured of her demonic transformation.

What do you think of this reveal? Does it finally look like Tanjiro and the others will be able to defeat Muzan and live happily ever after? Will Nezuko be able to reunite with her brother before it's too late?