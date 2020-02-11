Demon Slayer Takes Tanjiro vs Muzan to Next Level

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba fans are currently debating as to whether or not the manga is really in the midst of its final arc, but it's starting to look a lot like that is the case with each new chapter of the Dimensional Infinity Fortress arc. This is especially true with the latest few chapters of the series as Tanjiro and the handful of surviving Hashira warriors have taken the fight directly to Muzan after making their way through the last of the Upper Moon ranked demons. But now the weight of the battle is on top of Tanjiro's shoulders.

Chapter 193 of the series begins with a huge color spread that touts that the "final battle" between Tanjiro and Muzan is in full gear. It's going to the next level as now that Tanjiro has figured out that the 13th form of the Hinokami Kagura is actually all of the other forms of the dance combined in one smooth motion, he's trying his best to make it happen.

Muzan notes that Tanjiro has managed to make his blade turn red on the brink of death, but it's not enough as Tanjiro continues to struggle to ward off Muzan's attacks. Muzan's final form revealed that he has several brains and hearts within his body, and each of the blade whips that spawn out of his back also have a strong venom. It's damaged Tanjiro's eye, meaning that Tanjiro has been fighting this off with a major handicap.

Muzan continues to move his vital organs as Tanjiro continues to master the multiple forms of the Hinokami Kagura, and somehow Tanjiro has to stand against Muzan alone for 59 more minutes. Sunlight is the only way to defeat Muzan once and for all, and while he's been given a major weakness in the latest chapter, there's still a number of hurdles to overcome without any help on the horizon.

If you wanted to check out the original Japanese run of the anime for yourself, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's first season is now complete and streaming on Crunchyroll, FunimationNOW, and Hulu. The series is also currently airing new episodes of the English dub on Adult Swim's Toonami programming block.