Demon Slayer to Release Official Rengoku Sword Replica

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train is shattering records in Japanese theaters, having scored hundreds of millions of dollars in profit since releasing last year, and now, fans will have the opportunity to mimic the flame wielding swordsman that takes center stage in the first feature-length film of the franchise with a replica of Rengoku's katana. Though North American fans have been waiting to see when the popular film will be hitting the West, rumors have begun swirling that the next adventures of Tanjiro, Nezuko, and the rest of the Demon Slayer Corps might hit as early as next month!

Rengoku is easily one of the strongest members of the Hashira, the highest level of soldiers within the Demon Slayer Corps, utilizing the power of flame to slice through hordes of demons. With the arrival of the movie featuring a runaway train fit to bursting with demonic entities, a new chapter of the manga had been released to show off the earliest adventure of Rengoku within the Corps, placing him in a fight against a terrifying demon that had taken the lives of some of his closest friends. Though the manga's story ended last year, wrapping up the story of Tanjiro and Nezuko's quest, that hasn't stopped the Shonen creator Koyoharo Gotouge from revisiting the world!

The replica of Rengoku's sword, being created by Bandai's Proplica, will cost around $100 and is planning a release in July 2021, with pre-orders open for folks living in Japan, though don't expect real flames to burst forth from this legendary weapon!

A second season for Demon Slayer has yet to be confirmed, but the popularity of the Shonen series can't be denied, meaning this is most likely a question of "when" the series will return, rather than "if" the franchise will make its return to television! The Mugen Train movie takes place immediately following the conclusion of the first season, so definitely expect to see Rengoku take on a bigger role in the eventual second season when it lands.

