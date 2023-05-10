Demon Slayer Finally Animates the Love Hashira's Breathing Style

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's ainme series has finally brought fans a moment they've been waiting for: Seeing the Love Hashira's Breathing Style in animated form! Thanks to Demon Slayer fandom on social media, we have an even more refined clip of what Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji unique breathing style looks like, as interpreted by the talented animators of Ufotable!

The cliffhanger ending of Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 4 saw Mitsuri dashing into the battle at the Demon Slayer Corps' Swordsmith Village, which has been under siege after two Upper Rank demons launched an ambush. Upper Rank Four Hantengu has unleashed four clones (each with the power of an Upper Rank) based on four aspects of his personality; meanwhile, Upper Rank Five Gyokko has overrun the village with fish demons – including a giant fish demon that nearly kills Tecchin, which is the moment featured in the clip above.

What Is Demon Slayer's Love Breathing Technique?

(Photo: Ufotable)

Love Breathing is one of the rarest techniques in the Demon Slayer Corps. It was derived from the Flame Breathing style mastered by Kyojuro Rengoku's family. It was developed bey Mitsuri Kanroji after she wanted a change from the Flame Breathing she learned from Kyojuro Rengoku. Love Breathing is only usable by Mitsuri, as it relies on her body's unique composition of being highly durable and incredibly flexible. Love Breathing allows Mitsuri to deliver incredibly powerful attacks with blinding speed.

For example: Mitsuri cuts down the Giant Fish Demon using the First Form of Love Breathing, "Shivers of First Love." The technique is described as 'the user dashing forward with a series of extended whip slashes that winds around and through the target.'

As you can see in the clip above, "Shivers of First Love" hits the Giant Fish Demon so fast and hard, that the beast doesn't even know it's dead before the cuts from Mitsuri's whip-sword unleash a bombardment of energy bursts that blow the demon apart.

This latest episode of Demon Slayer Season 3 continues to show us how the Demon Slayer Hashira have developed powers well beyond the core elemental powers of Flame, Stone, Wind, or Thunder. In addition to showing off Mitsuri's Love Breathing technique, Episode 5 "Bright Red Sword" also teased us with the power of Mist Hashira Muichiro, as well as Tanjiro channeling the power of the greatest Demon Slayer (Yoriichi) through his sister Nezuko's Blood Demon Art.

Demon Slayer Season 3 is streaming new episodes weekly on Crunchyroll.