Demon Slayer: The Mist Hashira Takes on Muzan's Top Fighter in Viral Short

Demon Slayer's third season has wasted little time in putting Tanjiro and Nezuko in the thick of things. Entering the Swordsmith Village, the shonen siblings, unfortunately, don't have Insouke and Zenitsu to back them up but have two big Hashira on their side. The Love Hashira Mitsuri and the Mist Hashira Muichiro are fighting against two of Muzan's top lieutenants, with one fan animator taking the opportunity to hint at a much more deadly battle to come.

When Tanjiro first met the Mist Hashira in Demon Slayer Season 3, the shonen protagonist and Muichiro didn't exactly see eye-to-eye. While they haven't had much of a chance to bury the hatchet, the two members of the Demon Slayer Corps now find themselves taking on two of, what very might well be, Muzan's most grotesque soldiers. Upper Moon 4 Hantengu and Upper Moon 5 Gyokko have very different abilities from one another, but both have powers that are skin-crawling, to say the least. While Tanjiro and the other members of the Demon Slayer Corps haven't been defeated as of yet, striking some serious blows to these lieutenants of Muzan, they are all hanging on by a thread and will clearly suffer some scars as a result of the Swordsmith Village Arc.

Muichiro Vs. Kokushibo: Place Your Bets

The Demon Slayer manga has already come to an end, meaning that quite a few fans already know what is to come for the anime adaptation. Without going too deep into spoiler territory, the Mist Hashira is set to continue to play a role in the future of Tanjiro and company. Of course, on the flip side, Kokushibo will be one of the biggest challenges that the young members of the Corps will be facing in the future.

Kokushibo vs muichiro

Manga Animation pic.twitter.com/D93mnLw7aL — solar🌙 (@solaramv) May 7, 2023

Ufotable, the animation studio behind Demon Slayer's anime, has been tight-lipped when it comes to how many additional seasons and/or movies that the shonen franchise will receive. Considering that Mugen Train is still sitting as the number-one anime film of all time at the box office, it would be a safe bet that we'll see at least one more movie before the series ends. Whether on the small screen or the silver screen, Demon Slayer has some brutal, energetic battles ahead.

What's been the best battle of Demon Slayer to date? How many additional seasons of the anime series do you think we'll get? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Demon Slayer Corps.