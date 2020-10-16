Demon Slayer's Popularity Helped One of Its Networks Turn a Profit

✖

Demon Slayer's popularity cannot be denied, with both the anime and the manga for the adventures of Tanjiro, Nezuko, and the other members of the Demon Slayer Corps shattering records across the board, and it seems as if the television station that was airing the season has seen some serious gains since its debut! Airing on both Fuji TV and Kansai TV in Japan, the series has done an amazing job of rising the profits of both stations, especially with the latter as recent reports show that Demon Slayer has helped turn the tide when it comes to the station's future!

Demon Slayer has yet to announce the second season of its anime, leading many to wonder if we will in fact see it return to the world of television or if the Shonen series' future lies in theatrical movies based on the runaway success of Mugen Train. Released in theaters in the East last year, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train has already pulled in profits upwards of three hundred million dollars, proving that fans of the series are beyond passionate and visited theaters in hordes despite the coronavirus pandemic putting a hamper in a number of movies and television programs' original plans!

(Photo: Ufotable)

Kansai TV had noted that there was a slump in their profits at the beginning of 2020, but since adding Demon Slayer to its roster, the broadcasting station has seen its success skyrocket as a result. The President attributed their success not just to Demon Slayer but also thanks to "strong sales of our own programs in local spots". It is a testament to how well received the Shonen series has become, when the distributors of the series in both anime and manga formats are seeing whirlwind benefits to their part in bringing Tanjiro, Nezuko, and their friends to homes.

The story of Demon Slayer follows the monster-hunting siblings attempting to get revenge for their death of their families, as well as find a cure for Nezuko who was also infected with a demonic influence. Surprisingly enough, the story of Demon Slayer has come to a close in the manga, but with its insane popularity, we have to imagine that we'll revisit the franchise via a sequel or a spin-off at some point in the future!

What do you think of the skyrocketing success of Demon Slayer? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Demon Slayer Corps!

Via Crunchyroll