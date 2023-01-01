Demon Slayer Cosplay Tracks Down Rengoku's Twin IRL

Demon Slayer is gearing up for another busy year. With season two in the bank, all eyes are on the future as season three sits on the horizon. The comeback will bring two new Hashira center stage as the Swordsmith Village arc gets underway. But right now, it seems a familiar Hashira is drawing buzz all thanks to a cosplay online.

The piece comes from Instagram courtesy of Mocchi Photo. As you can see below, the popular cosplayer has tackled anime plenty of times in the past, but they come back to Demon Slayer time and again. That is because their love for Kyojuro Rengoku is undeniable, and their latest cosplay of the Hashira is second to none.

Dressed in the hero's traditional black robes, Rengoku looks epic with his blonde-red locks. Complete with a patterned haori, it is hard to imagine anyone looking more like Rengoku than this in real life. The entire look is perfect from posture to poise. So if you ever wondered how the Flame Hashira might look in our world, well – here you go.

If you want to see more work from Mocchi Photo, you can check out their work here on Instagram. As for Demon Slayer, the anime's first two seasons are streaming right now on Hulu and Crunchyroll. Season three is expected to go live in April 2023.