Demon Slayer Season 3 Cosplay Channels the Love Hashira

The third season of Demon Slayer has been confirmed, and with it, the story of Tanjiro and his monster-slaying swordsmen is set to venture into new territory via the Swordsmith Village Arc. With the previous season focusing on two Pillars in Rengoku the Flame Hashira and Tengen Uzui the Sound Hashira, the Love Hashira, and the Mist Hashira are about to hit the scene in a big way, and one cosplayer has brought Mitsuri to life before her big return to the small screen.

This upcoming season won't be the first time that we've seen Mitsuri, with the end of the first season presenting the Pillars of the Demon Slayer Corps, though we have yet to see the Love Hashira in action when it comes to her swordsmanship. With Tanjiro and his crew recently taking on the top-tier demon siblings, they have some gnarly fights ahead that will be unlike anything that they've seen to date. The Swordsmith Village Arc won't just see the return of the Love Hashira, but also the Mist Hashira, making for some challenging times ahead for the main group of young demon hunters that have carried the series to date.

Instagram Cosplayer Kamran MC shared this new take on the Love Hashira who is set to play a major role in Ufotable's upcoming season of Demon Slayer's anime adaptation which is sure to change the game as Tanjiro continues his quest to eradicate the world of the endless forces of Muzan, king of the demons:

While a third season for the anime series has been confirmed, a new movie to follow in the footsteps of Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, has yet to be revealed, which some might find surprising considering just how many records the film was able to shatter in theaters in Japan and around the world. In adapting the stories from the manga by Koyoharu Gotouge, there are some storylines in the future that might work well as movies.

