Demon Slayer Creator Confirms Spinoff Manga With New Sketch

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's creator confirmed the new spin-off manga is in the works with a fun new sketch! Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series is one of the most successful action manga and anime franchises of the last few years, and it has seen that same kind of monumental success with every breakout release of the franchise. Although the original manga series came to an end some time ago, it was only a matter of time before the franchise returned for a new kind of manga. Except this return is probably likely different than what fans had expected.

The newest issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has officially announced that the Kimetsu Gakuen anime shorts (that sees all of the Demon Slayer characters put into a hilarious new school setting) will be getting a manga of its own from Hell Warden Higuma creator Natsuki Hokami. Titled Kimetsu Gakuen!, this new series will be making its debut in Shueisha's Saikyo Jump magazine on August 4th and feature chibi-like looks for each of the main characters. You can check out the first look at this new manga below:

This follows earlier reports of a spin-off series being in the works, and to celebrate this announcement, original Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba creator Koyoharu Gotouge shared a new sketch of Tanjiro and Nezuko in the same school uniformed looks that they take on in the spin-off series. You can check out a look at the sketch below as spotted by @WSJ_manga on Twitter:

Kimetsu Gakuen! Spin-Off Serialization by Natsuki Hogami & Special Illustration by Koyoharu Gotouge in Issue #31. pic.twitter.com/44H13Zv1TS — Shonen Jump News - Unofficial (@WSJ_manga) July 4, 2021

For fans excited for more of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, thankfully there has already been a confirmation of a second season of the series in the works for later this Fall. Releasing some time in October, it will be picking up following the events of the recently released Mugen Train film. If you wanted to check out the movie for yourself to get ready for the anime series' return, Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train is now available for digital purchase and streaming with Funimation in both its original Japanese and English dubbed releases. You can actually check out our full review of the film here if you'd like.

But what do you think of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's new spin-off? What kind of spin-off series would you want to see? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!