Demon Slayer Spin Off Debuts First Promo

If you have been missing Demon Slayer, then you are far from the only one. The franchise has been out of the print game for a bit following its ending under creator Koyoharu Gotouge. But now, it seems like Tanjiro is ready to hit up a comeback after being missing-in-action for quite some time.

The whole thing came to light this week when Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba shared a special announcement with fans. Weekly Shonen Jump went live and confirmed it will oversee a spin-off focusing on Tanjiro, Nezuko, and the gang. The series, which is titled Kimetsu Gakuen, will tell a ton of gag stories about the crew as they navigate school.

Kimetsu Gakuen's announcement in the latest issue of Shonen Jump! A small correction from my last tweet, this manga will be serialized in Saikyo Jump. pic.twitter.com/ywJ9jL1r6G — Irusu (@Irusuify) July 3, 2021

The series is slated to debut this September, and it will be held in Saikyo Jump. Natsuki Hokami is slated to handle the manga, and the manga will be done in the same style as most gag manga. So if you have read Naruto's gag series, this should be familiar to you.

Of course, this is not the first time Demon Slayer has toyed with this kind of idea. In fact, the series debuted several animated shorts on Valentine's Day that saw Tanjiro suit up for school. The miniseries, which we know as Kimetsu Gakuen Valentine-hen, was a hit with fans upon its debut in Japan. And now, that setting will be explored more so thanks to this spin off.

If you are looking for more of the Demon Slayer anime, well - this is your year. Earlier in 2021, Demon Slayer brought its first movie to the United States where it smashed records at the box office. Not long ago, it was announced season two of the anime is in production, and a new look at Demon Slayer's comeback was even shared at Anime Expo.

