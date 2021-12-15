Demon Slayer Details Its First Entertainment District Arc Mission

The story of the Mugen Train has finally come to a close in the second season of Demon Slayer, as the Entertainment District Arc has begun by placing the youngest members of the Demon Slayer Corps into a brand new mission. Much like the sinister forces that Tanjiro and his friends have faced in the past, the forces that are amassing under the reign of Muzan, the demon lord, will be unlike anything that the Shonen heroes have seen to date.

When Tengen Uzui first hit the scene, he was looking to take a number of female attendants to the Demon Slayer Corps with him in order to learn the location of his “wives,” aka three shinobi that have gone undercover in the Entertainment District to learn more about the current operations that the demons have moving full steam ahead. Of course, as viewers know, Muzan and his demonic hordes are currently looking for the blue spider lilly flower for reasons that have yet to be answered, as the top-tier demon, Akaza is searching for Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu after being scalded for not killing the demon hunters following the events of the Mugen Train Arc.

In the final moments of the episode, we learn that one of Tengen’s wives has been kidnapped by a nasty-looking demon, who appears to have no qualms about killing the shinobi in the employ of the Demon Slayer Corps. Of course, while this situation is dire, the storyline receives some much-needed humor by seeing Inosuke, Zenitsu, and Tanjiro being dressed up as young women, with each of them being employed by a brothel. Though they might seem as though they are training to be a part of these houses, they’re attempting to learn as much as they can when it comes to the location of the Sound Hashira’s undercover agents.

The Entertainment District Arc will have some big ramifications on the Demon Slayer franchise moving forward and it was received with open arms by fans who have been waiting for some new adventures following the retelling of the movie’s story within the anime.

What do you think of the new mission for the Demon Slayer Corps in this new arc? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Demon Slayer Corps.