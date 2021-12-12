Demon Slayer Shares New Ending for Season 2: Watch

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has now officially revealed the new ending theme sequence for the Entertainment District arc with Season 2’s newest episode! The second season is finally in the midst of adapting brand new material from Koyoharu Gotouge’s original manga series, and with it introduced a whole new dangerous mission in a seedy territory that Tanjiro Kamado and the others will need to face. To coincide with the start of the brand new arc, the anime also will now feature a new opening and ending theme sequence for the final stretch of episodes for the season.

The special one-hour premiere episode for the start of Demon Slayer’s Entertainment District arc featured a unique set of credits and only featured the new opening theme sequence by Aimer. With the second episode of the arc now making its debut and the anime’s finalized format has been set, the series has also debuted its new ending theme sequence. It’s performed by Aimer as well and titled “Asa ga Kuru.” You can check out the new ending theme for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2 below as spotted by @Ario_Kamado on Twitter:

Demon Slayer Season 2: Red Light District Ending



Aimer: Asa ga Kuru pic.twitter.com/4DnWOK4VEG — Ario (@Ario_Kamado) December 12, 2021

The Entertainment District arc is now in full swing for the final stretch of the second season, and while the full episode count has yet to be officially confirmed, reports have indicated that it might not be sticking around for as long as fans have hoped. But as teased by the new opening and ending theme sequences for the season, there is quite a lot to look forward to in this new arc. Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu have been recruited by the Sound Hashira for a new mission to sneak through the titular Entertainment District to find out why Tengen’s wives have stopped sending him reports of their investigations.

There’s a powerful demon lurking within the den of greed and vanity, and it’s going to be a far more difficult opponent to fight against than anything Tanjiro had faced on the Mugen Train. With the second season now continuing through the arc, it is only a matter of time before we see all of these fights break out in full in future episodes. But what do you think? How do you like the new opening and ending themes for Demon Slayer’s Entertainment District arc? How do they compare to the previous openings and endings? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!