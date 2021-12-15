Demon Slayer Cliffhanger Teases Trouble Coming for Tengen’s Wives

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is setting up some major trouble for Tengen Uzui’s wives with the cliffhanger from the newest episode of the series! The second season of the anime is now making its way through an adaptation of the Entertainment District arc of Koyoharu Gotouge’s original manga series, and with it have seen Tanjiro Kamado and his team making their way into a wholly different kind of territory than they have ever been accustomed to. But at the same time, there’s been a major danger lurking throughout as Tengen Uzui’s wives have gone missing.

The newest episode of the series unfortunately confirmed the worst case scenario, however, as after seeing Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu successfully disguise themselves and make their way into various Oiran houses, the final moments of the episode revealed that it was Inosuke’s spot that has the biggest imminent danger as one of Tengen’s wives, Makio, has been caught within the clutches of the deadly demon that has been teased throughout all of the promotional materials for the Entertainment District arc so far.

Episode 2 of the Entertainment District arc sees Inosuke following up on a lead after hearing about Makio’s disappearance (much like how Tanjiro found out that another of Tengen’s wives, Suma, had disappeared recently as well), but as the episode comes to an end all fans can see is how Makio has been wrapped in a demon like scarf sprouting from an even more mysterious demon. Tengen’s investigation before teased that there would be an Upper Rank hiding within the Entertainment District, and it seems that very same Upper Rank has Makio in her clutches.

As promotional materials have revealed, this villain is named Daki and she will be the primary antagonist of the coming episodes. But with Tengen’s wife Makio currently in her clutches, it’s certainly raising a lot of questions over whether or not the other two wives have been caught in that same trap. Regardless, it’s very clear that this is something Makio is going to need a lot of help getting away from.

