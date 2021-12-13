Demon Slayer Unveils Tanjiro’s Most Surprising Weakness

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba unveiled Tanjiro Kamado’s most surprising weakness yet with the newest episode of the series! After much anticipation and further waiting through the Mugen Train arc, the second season of the anime has finally started its way through a new adaptation of the Entertainment District arc from Koyoharu Gotouge’s original manga series. With this new arc comes a whole new mission for Tanjiro and his team, and they have been challenged with sneaky their way through the mysterious entertainment district in search of Tengen’s missing wives. But that actually highlighted one of Tanjiro’s major weaknesses.

Now that Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu have been tasked with sneaking into three different Oiran houses in the entertainment district in search of the Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui’s missing wives, they have gone undercover in some pretty hilarious ways. But that’s also highlighted a major weakness of Tanjiro as he’s so honest that he can’t even tell a lie without his face contorting in a highly unnatural way. It’s almost as if his body repels the fact that he’s trying to lie, and his pure and honest soul just won’t let him do that.

Episode 2 of the Entertainment District arc sees Tanjiro and the others sneak their way into three different courtesan houses in search of Tengen’s wives, and Tanjiro ends up coming up on a lead that Suma was a part of the house he’s currently in, but is thought to have run away (or commit “Ashinuke,” which means to escape from the house before paying all of their debts). In order to find out more, Tanjiro has to lie and say that Suma is his older sister but in doing so his face begins to misshapen in some pretty surprising ways.

It’s then revealed that Tanjiro is actually so honest that he “can’t assume a normal expression” when he lies. It’s like his body is rejecting the fact he has to lie, but although he goes through all of this new trouble, his lie does end up working as he is able to glean some more information. It’s a good thing that being a Demon Slayer means he won’t have to sneak around and lie so much, but this is definitely a surprising way to reveal this hidden and unexpected weakness Tanjiro has.

But what do you think? Surprised to find out that Tanjiro can’t really lie? How are you liking the Entertainment District arc of the anime so far? What are you hoping to see before Season 2 comes to an end? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!