Demon Slayer is Worrying Fans Over THAT Inosuke Cliffhanger

Inosuke has earned his place as a fan-favorite character in Koyoharu Gotouge’s Demon Slayer, with the boar headed swordsman swinging for the fences regardless of what enemy stands before him. With the Entertainment District Arc introducing two new demons in the forms of Gyutaro and Daki, Inosuke has once again been asked to pick up his swords and dive into the fray, but many fans are wondering if this current time might be his last thanks to a sneak attack performed by the scythe wielding demon.

When Inosuke first appeared in Demon Slayer, he was almost a villain himself, holding nothing back when he fought against Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke in a case of misunderstanding. Nearly eliminating his soon-to-be best friends, the pig-headed warrior has been one of the biggest fan-favorites of the series to date, but it seems that his reign might potentially be coming to an end. Managing to decapitate Daki using his swordsman skills, Inosuke attempted to flee the battle but was met with one of Gyutaro’s poison-dipped scythes, which apparently pierced his heart.

Insides Twisted

https://twitter.com/rengokutopia/status/1487903009938055171?s=20&t=WDGDt5o1oNeRh54Z4Bp6eA

Stay Strong Inosuke

https://twitter.com/lilduckynoob/status/1487954229952237569?s=20&t=WDGDt5o1oNeRh54Z4Bp6eA

Please

https://twitter.com/pinkjitt/status/1488450591550496774?s=20&t=WDGDt5o1oNeRh54Z4Bp6eA

Tears Forever

https://twitter.com/ninetysevenho/status/1488327840160534534?s=20&t=WDGDt5o1oNeRh54Z4Bp6eA

Disbelief

UHH WHAT IS GOING TO HAPPEN NOW

INOSUKE CANT BE DEAD RIGHT??? 😭😭😭 — ♡.~🍧 ʟᴀᴜʀᴀ 🍧~.♡ (@laumyaa_fp) January 31, 2022

Gyutaro Is Maximum

https://twitter.com/knmavin/status/1488231708252123146?s=20&t=WDGDt5o1oNeRh54Z4Bp6eA

How Can We Sleep?

so how will i sleep knowing inosuke got stabbed in the heart w poison, zenitsu sacrificed himself for tanjiro, and uzui's dead. and all these happened in just one episode???? — cher (@whimskit) January 31, 2022

Save Us Zenitsu!

Holy damn 🤯 that’s another hashira down 🤦🏽‍♂️ inosuke is most likely dead, tengen dead as hell and tanjiro’s gassed.. the only way they can win is if zenitsu unlocks some secret power — ILoveLatinas (@badnewsjo5) January 31, 2022

