Demon Slayer Season 2 Sets Up Deadly Inosuke Cliffhanger

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has shocked fans with Inosuke Hashibira’s fatal cliffhanger with the newest episode of the second season! The final episodes of the Entertainment District arc are speedily approaching, and it means that we are now in the final moments of the fight against the Upper Six demonic siblings. But as the fight continues, it’s been even more of a struggle than it was before as Tanjiro Kamado and the others have been worn down throughout the fight thus far. But the newest episode then took this to a deadly new level as the stakes are now higher than ever.

The newest episode of the second season had Inosuke teaming up with Tanjiro and Zenitsu for the first real time in the arc, and while they were able to make some major headway in the fight against Daki, it becomes all too clear that they are still very much out of their depth against the deadly siblings. In fact, it’s quite the terrible situation for Inosuke as when the episode comes to an end he’s stabbed straight through the chest by one of Gyutaro’s poisonous scythes…leaving his fate hanging in the balance.

Episode 9 of Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc sees Inosuke and the others actually get a second wind and do some real damage against Daki. Thanks to their teamwork and Inosuke’s quick thinking, they were able to close in on Daki and cut off her head with one of Inosuke’s wild techniques. Then Inosuke’s plan is to keep her head separated for as long as possible to give Tengen time to defeat Gyutaro, and for a moment it actually looks like he’s going to succeed as no matter what Daki did she wasn’t able to free herself from his grasp.

But while their attention was focused on Daki, Gyutaro suddenly appears behind Inosuke and stabs him straight through the chest. It's point blank and highly poisonous, so things are looking pretty grim for Inosuke as the episode comes to an end. In fact, it looks bad for Inosuke, Tengen, and Zenitsu as things are crumbling down around them. Now it's a matter of seeing whether or not Inosuke can survive this.