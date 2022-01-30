Demon Slayer Stuns With Season 2’s Darkest Cliffhanger Yet

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba absolutely floored fans with the most shocking cliffhanger of Season 2 to date! The second season of the series has reached the climax of the Entertainment District Arc and the previous episode seemed to show off some of the fiercest battles yet, and even had stunned fans with where it all left off. But if that cliffhanger was surprising to you, then there’s a good chance that the newest episode has stunned you even further because it’s kind of next level in just how outwardly hopeless and bleak the situation Tanjiro Kamado now finds himself in.

Warning! Massive spoilers for Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc Episode 9 to follow! The newest episode of the series continues the fight against Gyutaro and Daki, and it’s soon revealed that no matter what Tanjiro and the others do, Gyutaro seems to overpower them with the amount of skills he seems to possess. There was one bright glimmer of hope when Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu were able to take down Daki, but it was soon flipped over when Gyutaro returns and no only stabs Inosuke, but it’s revealed that Tengen has been beaten and bloodied as well. All while Tanjiro is left the only one standing…in a way.

Episode 9 of the series sees Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu deciding to focus all of their attention on Daki while they left Tengen to deal with Gyutaro in the hopes of getting out of his way and at least taking down one of the siblings. They were indeed successful in this effort with Inosuke planning to run away with Daki’s head long enough for Tengen to behead Gyutaro. But it was soon revealed in the episode’s final moments that Gyutaro has seemingly defeated Tengen (and cutting off his arm, leaving him in a pool of blood).

Inosuke finds this out the hard way as he’s stabbed through the chest by Gyutaro’s scythe, and soon after Daki cuts through the entire area. Zenitsu and Tanjiro are about to be caught in the rubble, but Zenitsu pushes Tanjiro out of the way before that happens. As Tanjiro falls to the ground lamenting the probable death of his friends, that’s where the episode ends.

It's quite the bummer of an ending (the deadliest ending of the series so far), and certainly makes the future of the arc all the more unclear.