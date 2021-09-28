Demon Slayer Season 2 Confirms How Long Recap Arc Will Last





Demon Slayer’s second season is set to start early next month, but before diving into the story of the Entertainment District Arc, it will be recapping the first feature-length film of the Shonen franchise, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train. While the television series will be using animation from the movie that was produced by the same studio responsible for the show, Ufotable, it will also be adding in some new animation to perhaps further explore the Arc. Now, the franchise has revealed how many episodes will make up the television version of the Mugen Train as fans wait to dive in.

The story of the Mugen Train saw Tanjiro and his fellow Demon Slayer Corps members riding aboard an out-of-control locomotive, attempting to make contact with the Flame Hashira, Rengoku. With the fight against the Spider Clan taking part toward the end of the first season of the anime, Tanjiro was able to utilize a new technique known as fire breathing, which allowed the demon hunter to win the day against the most powerful demon he had fought in this premiere season. Needless to say, some major events take place within the walls of the Mugen Train and change the life of Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu, and Inosuke forever.

The Official Twitter Account for Demon Slayer shared that the Mugen Train arc in the television series will be seven episodes, with six episodes being re-cut from footage of the movie and one being a seemingly new episode that will explore the day before Tanjiro and his friends hopped aboard for this terrifying new adventure:

https://twitter.com/DemonSlayerUSA/status/1441779716000681989?s=20

Season Two will introduce some major new characters to the franchise, while also diving further into some characters that were only briefly introduced in the first season of Demon Slayer, including the likes of the Sound Hashira, Tengen Uzui. With the final events of the Mugen Train setting Tanjiro and his friends on a brand new mission to explore the family estate of Rengoku, they’re sure to meet more than a few demons on the way that will require their usual brand of swordsmanship.

What do you think of Demon Slayer's second season recapping the events of Mugen Train? What moment from the manga are you most looking forward to seeing in the upcoming anime season?