Demon Slayer: Crunchyroll Is Now Streaming ‘Mugen Train’ Movie

Most any day is a good day to be a Demon Slayer fan, but there is something especially good today. If you did not know, all eyes are on the anime right now as season two is less than a week from going live. Of course, this means Tanjiro’s loyal horde of fans are eager to catch up, but some have yet to see the hero step out in his first movie. But thanks to Crunchyroll, it just became easier to watch!

Today, Crunchyroll confirmed it is now streaming Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Mugen Train for its subscribers. This is the first time the film has hit Crunchyroll, and it is available in dozens of countries.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The widely popular anime series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Tanjiro Kamado, Unwavering Resolve Arc (in additional languages) and the record-breaking global phenomenon Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train comes to Crunchyroll subscribers for the first time starting today,” the team at Crunchyroll shared.

“The series and film will be available in English, Spanish, and Portuguese in English-speaking countries; and in Spanish and Portuguese in Latin America — both in subtitles and dubs.The series will also be available in French-, German- and Russian-speaking countries as well as the Nordics. The film will also be available in French- and Russian-speaking countries as well as the Nordics.”

Of course, fans are hyped for the release, and it couldn’t come at a better time. Demon Slayer‘s film is canon to the anime as it covers the Mugen Train arc. While this story will be re-adapted in season two, the film is something special to behold. Crunchyroll has made it possible for fans to check out the movie ahead of season two’s adaptation, so we will leave it to the fandom to decide which did it best.

If you need to catch up with Demon Slayer, you do have time left before new episodes go live! You can find the hit anime on Crunchyroll subbed or through Funimation if you prefer the dub. The same can be said for Mugen Train now, and season two is set to simulcast globally starting October 10th.

Have you already seen Demon Slayer‘s big film? Or will you be binging it for the first time tonight? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.