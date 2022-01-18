Demon Slayer Lays Out Tanjiro’s Strange Bond with His New Foe

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is about to see its second season go overboard, and Tanjiro is at the helm keeping things hot. In the past few weeks, the swordsman has heated up the Entertainment District arc, and that only scorched this week when the story’s new villain went live. So of course, the show has to spice things up by laying out Tanjiro’s wild connection with Gyutaro.

If you have seen Demon Slayer‘s latest episode, you may have pieced it all together. When the show put out its latest episode, fans watched as Nezuko tapped into her demon powers, and she gave Daki absolute hell. The vixen was left stunned by the attack, and she was left for dead when Tengen interrupted to decapitate her.

At the same time, Nezuko was beside herself when Tanjiro came to calm her down. The demon could not control her new power, leaving her brother responsible for her safety. If he could not calm her, Tengen might be forced to cull Nezuko, and that would never happen on Tanjiro’s watch.

And as it turned out, Daki had someone waiting to take care of her similarly. In the same way Tanjiro had to help his sister, Gyutaro did the same. The demon came from the villain’s body, and Gyutaro took the time to help her injuries while cursing the slayers who hurt her. Now, Tanjiro is facing a powerful foe, and it isn’t just Gyutaro’s demon arts that make him scary. As we have seen, there is nothing like an older brother scorned, and Gyutaro will be using that rage in battle… but he’ll meet that force head-on when Tanjiro gets in the way.

What do you think of this bridge tying the two together? Are you excited to see Gyutaro join the Demon Slayer anime?