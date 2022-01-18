Demon Slayer Just Debuted Nezuko’s Cutest Moment to Date

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba really gave fans whiplash with Nezuko Kamado’s cutest scene in the anime yet after her most violent fight to date! The second season of the anime has now reached the climax of the Entertainment District arc from Koyoharu Gotouge’s original manga series and did so in style after unleashing a surprising full demon transformation as Nezuko had gone berserk in the previous episode. But the newest episode of the series takes this to the next level then gives fans a major swerve later on with a totally different Nezuko look by the episode’s end.

When we had last seen Nezuko in action, she was so enraged after seeing how hurt Tanjiro was that she unlocked a whole new kind of power within her body. It morphed to a monstrous new degree, and it seemed like she had lost the control that she had over herself. This was indeed proven to be the case over the course of the episode, and when Tanjiro is finally able to calm her down, Nezuko’s body shifts once more to a much smaller version that we have ever seen before. It’s a tender moment highlighted by this cuteness.

tanjiro with little nezuko is the cutest thing ever pic.twitter.com/RFTQplujhf — shi (@gojoism) January 16, 2022

Episode 7 of Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc was a wild kind of ride for Nezuko fans as she demonstrated just how strong she could be in this berserk demonic state. We have learned in the fight with Rui in the first season that Nezuko could alter her body in surprising ways, but this one seemed much different as she delighted in just how much damage she was causing to Daki. Not only that, but she even nearly started attacking humans once she caught the sight of some blood.

It was clearly a Nezuko who had lost the final facets of herself, but Tanjiro thankfully was able to calm her down. It took a struggled that challenged him mentally and emotionally along with the physical need to hold her back, and it was just as tough for Nezuko too. After it all came to an end, she couldn’t help but break down and cry once she got a hold of herself. As a result of all the stress on her body, it shrunk to an even smaller size than ever before. And the moments between she and Tanjiro after that result in a much needed heartwarming moment.

What do you think? How did you feel about Nezuko’s transformations in the newest episode? How are you liking the Entertainment District arc overall? What are you hoping to see before Demon Slayer’s new season comes to an end? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!