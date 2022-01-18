Demon Slayer Channels Daredevil with Tengen’s New Power

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba took a cue from the Marvel superhero Daredevil with Tengen Uzui’s special ability in the newest episode of the series! The second season of the anime has reached the much-anticipated climax of the Entertainment District Arc from Koyoharu Gotouge’s original manga series, and that means we’re about to finally see what the Sound Hashira, Tengen Uzui, is truly capable of. The previous episodes have given fans a brief idea of the kind of power and flashy speed at his disposal, but the newest episode of the series revealed another one of his surprising key abilities.

The newest episode of the series officially brought Tengen Uzui into the fight for real as he confronted the Upper Rank demonic threat Daki for the first time in the season. He’s been handling finding his wives, and now that it’s been taken care of, he now can focus on the true threat. Unfortunately, this threat revealed itself with the newest episode and before he could fully unleash his own techniques against this villain, Tengen had quickly scoped out the area with the use of his own super hearing…kind of like how Marvel’s Daredevil can do the same.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/kylescouter/status/1483092035053944837?s=20

When Gyutaro fully unleashes himself after being hidden on Daki’s body in Episode 7 of the Entertainment District Arc, Tengen begins to fight against the demon and quickly sees just how strong this hidden villain is. He has to hold himself back at first due to all of the civilians in the area, however, and waits for his moment to strike. Before kicking things off with an explosive trick, first he makes sure there is no one left around to be caught in the crossfire. His super hearing then gives him an outline of the building he was in, and he was able to quickly gauge that no one else was there.

It’s a technique befitting of the Sound Hashira, and a visual representation of the hearing abilities we had seen him use before when he found his way underground to Daki’s food locker. But now that we’re actually seeing his various techniques in action, it’s a sign that the anime won’t be holding him back anymore as he’s got a huge fight coming his way with both Gyutaro and Daki as the second season continues.

But what do you think? How are you liking Tengen Uzui’s abilities so far? Excited to see what he can do in a full fight against the demons? What are you hoping to see before the new season comes to an end? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!