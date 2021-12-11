Demon Slayer Tasks Tanjiro With Carrying On Rengoku’s Most Important Keepsake

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has tasked Tanjiro Kamado with carrying on Kyojuro Rengoku’s most important item in the newest episode! The second season is now well underway, and the first official episode of the Entertainment District arc was finally able to explore Tanjiro and the others in the fallout of their fateful fight on the Mugen Train. This also means that after watching Kyojuro die several times over the course of the anime and feature film releases, Tanjiro is now on the path to healing from all of that trauma and loss in some unexpected ways.

The first episode of Demon Slayer’s Entertainment District arc sees Tanjiro meeting with Kyojuro’s father and brother to pass on his final wishes, but things are a lot rockier than expected. After being accosted by Kyojuro’s father Shinjuro, and learning some more clues about the nature of the Hinokami Kagura, Tanjiro is now ready to move onto the next mission. But Kyojuro’s younger brother Senjuro wants Tanjiro to keep something very important to the Flame Hashira, his Nichirin Sword Guard.

While meeting with Kyojuro’s father was a lot more violent for Tanjiro than he expected, he formed a pretty strong bond with Kyojuro’s younger brother. Senjuro tried to help Tanjiro out by showing him the past Flame Hashira records, but they were destroyed, so Shinjuro ultimately decides to help him another way. Knowing full well that he will never be the kind of swordsman his brother was, or even fit enough to be a member of the Demon Slaying Corps overall, he decides to pass on Kyojuro’s flame sword guard over to Tanjiro.

Tanjiro by no means want to accept something so important, but Senjuro insists that he take it so it can protect him while he’s out there in the chaos. It’s with this that Tanjiro decides to accept it, but this also carries quite a bit of significance. It’s a physical representation of how he’ll carry Kyojuro’s fiery passion with him into the future, and it’s a reminder of how much he needs to strengthen physically and mentally so that he’ll never lose someone important to him ever again. But that’s not all.

It’s going to serve a very important purpose later (it is highlighted in the new opening theme sequence, after all), but we’ll see for ourselves soon! What do you think of Tanjiro carrying on this piece of Rengoku with him? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!