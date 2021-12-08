Demon Slayer Season 2 Just Made Changes to One of Its Most Emotional Fights

Tanjiro has traveled a rough road throughout the history of Koyoharu Gotouge’s Shonen series, Demon Slayer, with the finale of the Mugen Train seeing the Shonen protagonist dealing with the death of the Flame Hashira Rengoku. With the Demon Slayer Corps member traveling to the deceased Hashira’s family estate to learn more about the sun breathing technique, it seems that the anime produced by Ufotable has made the beatdown delivered unto Tanjiro a bit less brutal from what readers had witnessed in the manga.

Shinjuro Rengoku, the father of the Rengoku that we came to know during the events of the Mugen Train battle, won’t be winning any father of the year awards, as he treated his son the Flame Hashira terribly during their time together. Degrading his son even when he just died battling against the top-tier demon Akaza, Shinjuro finds that Tanjiro won’t take the insults lying down and begins to fight the former member of the Demon Slayer Corps. Though Kyojuro’s father might be drunk, his abilities as a former Hashira emerge and he is able to deliver a massive beatdown to Tanjiro, which apparently was changed slightly from the original manga, as Shinjuro delivered a less harsh beating to the current Shonen protagonist.

Reddit User The-Invincible spotted the change in which Rengoku’s father delivered a devastating knee strike in the source material, made especially brutal considering that Tanjiro was still recovering from his battles in the Mugen Train Arc that had him fighting against both Akaza and Enmu:

The beginning of the Entertainment District Arc came to a close with Shinjuro shedding bitter tears when he was delivered the final words of his son, with Kyojuro asking his father to take care of himself before he passed from this mortal coil. With the father of Mugen Train’s Rengoku hinting at the existence of Sun Breathing, the master breathing technique which apparently acted as the starting point for all other breathing techniques, Tanjiro’s quest to become stronger has become that much more interesting as a result of this meeting.

Do you think the anime battle should have been as brutal as its manga counterpart? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Demon Slayer Corps.