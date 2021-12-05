Demon Slayer Debuts Opening for Entertainment District Arc: Watch

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has debuted the opening theme sequence for the Entertainment District arc! After much anticipation, the second season of the fan favorite anime series has finally begun adapting new material from Koyoharu Gotouge’s original manga series. Fans have been waiting to see what was next for Tanjiro and the others following the fight on the Mugen Train, and had been waiting for the past seven weeks while the anime focused on a retelling of that arc’s events. Now the anime has officially kicked off a brand new arc and celebrated the occasion in a flashy way.

Demon Slayer kick started the Entertainment District arc with the newest episode of the second season, and with it has now started adapting brand new material for the first time in two years. Together with this brand new material for the anime comes a huge celebration of it fittingly flashy enough for the new additions to the arc. The series has debuted a brand new opening theme sequence for, “Zankyo Sanka” as performed by Aimer. You can check it out below as spotted by @extxz on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/extxz/status/1467510541212073992?s=20

There has yet to be an official confirmation of just how many episodes the Entertainment District arc will last, but early reports have indicated that the new arc probably won’t be sticking around for as long as fans would want. At the same time, the new arc did kick off with a special one-hour premiere episode that not only explores the fallout of the Mugen Train arc’s events but started setting the stage for what is next to come from the rest of the Entertainment District arc in the coming episodes.

It’s the same for the new opening theme sequence as well as fans get their first look at some of the new allies Tanjiro will be meeting along with some teases for the new foes coming their way as well. There are also some other major teases for the rest of the mission hidden throughout the opening as well, so what do you think of it so far? How are you liking this new opening for Demon Slayer’s new arc? How does it compare to the opening themes from the Mugen Train arc and the anime’s first season? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!