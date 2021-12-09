Demon Slayer Season 2 Sets Up Tanjiro’s New Mission

The Entertainment District Arc has finally arrived in the second season of Demon Slayer, following the tragic retelling of the Mugen Train Arc, and the conclusion of the recent installment has hinted at what is coming up for Tanjiro and his friends as they throw their lot in with the Sound Hashira, Tengen Uzui. With the events of the Mugen Train still weighing on our heroes’ heads, the next storyline is going to throw some major curveballs their way as they continue their journey of fighting against the hordes of demons led by their master Muzan.

Strangely enough, Uzui’s introduction in the latest installment involved him attempting to kidnap some of the young girls that assist the Demon Slayer Corps when it comes to the warriors’ training as well as healing following some deadly battles. Luckily for the kidnap victims, Tanjiro and his friends arrive just in time to not only save them, but take their place in whatever mission that Tengen Uzui has in mind, with the previews for the upcoming episodes of this new arc seemingly pointing at the idea that Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu will be going undercover during the Entertainment District Arc and will look much different from how we’ve seen the young warriors portrayed to date.

Twitter User Jujutsu Zype was able to capture the dramatic moment in which Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu are able to arrive on the scene, which takes place four months after the conclusion of the Mugen Train Arc and sees each of the young members of the Corps setting out on their own to fight against demons across the countryside:

The Entertainment District Arc is set to have plenty of new challenges, and demons, facing down the young members of the Demon Slayer Corps, with Tanjiro and his friends attempting to learn more about the Sun Breathing technique, while also vying for revenge following the death of the Flame Hashira Rengoku. Needless to say, Demon Slayer viewers should prepare for a heart-pounding arc as the second season of the Ufotable anime continues.

