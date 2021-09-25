Demon Slayer Season 2 Reveals Daki’s Voice Actor

Demon Slayer has revealed who will be providing the voice for Daki with the second season of the anime! After making a successful debut with the first season of its adaptation, and a record breaking run through the box office for its debut feature film, Koyoharu Gotouge’s series will finally be making its return this Fall for a full second season of the anime. This new season will be tasking Tanjiro and the others with their toughest mission yet when the Entertainment District arc finally begins, and with it will introduce them to another member of the Upper Six ranks, Daki.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has confirmed it will be making its debut next month as part of the Fall 2021 anime schedule, and after a brief recap arc going through the events of the Mugen Train feature film, the anime will be kicking off the brand new Entertainment District arc this December. With this new arc comes a brand new upper rank demon, Daki, who will be voiced by Miyuki Sawashiro (Kurapika in Hunter x Hunter, Sinon in Sword Art Online) for the anime. You can find the official casting announcement for Season 2’s big villain below from the series’ official Twitter account:

In Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc, Tanjiro and his comrades embark on a new mission within the Yoshiwara Entertainment District to face the demon Daki (Upper Six), voiced by Miyuki Sawashiro. — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (English) (@DemonSlayerUSA) September 25, 2021

While the second season of Demon Slayer will be premiering on October 10th, it will be retelling the events of the Mugen Train arc for the first few episodes. There will be some new content for fans who have already seen the arc play out in the feature film, but the Entertainment District arc has been confirmed to kick off officially on December 5th. This will be where Daki comes into play as Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu are recruited into a tough new mission in the Yoshiwara Entertainment District but they’ll be getting some help from yet another member of the Hashira, Tengen Uzui.

With Daki's voice actor now confirmed for the anime, there are still quite a few members of the cast still to be revealed. As the anime quickly approaches its second season debut, and approaches the new material this December, there's still plenty of time for the series to reveal more of the newbies joining the cast. That's especially true for the ones who have yet to be revealed in the promotional materials too!