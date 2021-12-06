Demon Slayer Season 2 Reveals Voice Cast for Tengen’s Wives

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has revealed who will be providing the voices for Tengen Uzui’s three wives ahead of their debut in the second season! The anime has finally kicked off its brand new animated material following the events of the Mugen Train arc, and with it laid the groundwork for what is to come over the course of the Entertainment District arc from Koyoharu Gotouge’s original manga series. The special one-hour premiere episode event set the stage for what’s to come for Tanjiro and the others, and that means meeting some new faces very soon.

Although three of the main new additions have yet to be officially seen in the anime proper, they have made their debut with the new opening theme sequence for Demon Slayer: Entertainment District arc. They are Tengen’s three wives that fans will meet in the coming episodes as Tanjiro and the others sneak into the Entertainment District, and the official Twitter account for the anime has revealed who will be providing the voices for these new additions, Makio, Suma, and Hinatsuru.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Shizuka Ishigami (Ryota in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime) has been cast as the voice of Makio (the first one seen in the image above), Nao Toyama (Yui Yuigahama in My Youth Romantic Comedy is Wrong, As I Expected) as Suma (the one in the middle), and Atsumi Tanezaki (Juno in Beastars) as Hinatsuru. It has yet to be confirmed when exactly these three will make their fully voiced debut, but it will be fairly soon now that the Entertainment District arc is moving at full speed ahead.

They’ll be joined by the previous new addition to the cast, Miyuki Sawashiro (Kurapika in Hunter x Hunter, Sinon in Sword Art Online), as Daki in the coming episodes. With the second season now making its way through new animated material for the first time since the release of the Mugen Train film in theaters, there are lots of things to be excited about for the rest of the season as there are only bigger and better battles to come as the weeks roll on.

What do you think of these new additions to the cast? Are you excited to meet Tengen’s wives and learn more about the Sound Hashira as a result? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!