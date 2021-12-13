Demon Slayer Reveals Tanjiro’s Hilarious Makeover for the Entertainment District Arc

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has revealed Tanjiro Kamado, Inosuke Hashibira, and Zenitsu Agatsuma’s hilarious makeovers for the Entertainment District arc! The second season of the anime is now making its way through the Entertainment District arc of Koyoharu Gotouge’s original manga series, and with it have tasked Tanjiro and the others with teaming up with yet another Hashira to take on a dangerous new mission in a foreign new location. As part of their new mission, they will need to go undercover in order to sneak around and get as much information as possible. But it’s not exactly as you would expect.

The previous episode introduced Tanjiro and the others to Tengen while he was trying to forcibly recruiting female Demon Slaying Corps members for his next mission, and the newest episode of the season reveals why he was focusing on women. As part of the information gathering throughout the Entertainment District, Tanjiro and the others need to sneak into the various courtesan houses and try to find out where the demons are hiding. To do so, they’ll need some disguises and the three of them came out looking hilariously different than anyone could have expected.

Episode 2 of the Entertainment District arc sees Tengen outline this new mission. Tengen has been searching through the Entertainment District for signs of the demons lurking within, but couldn’t cover much ground under the guise of a customer. He then sent his three wives into the district, and they had been sending messages to him about what they had found. But the three of them have stopped their correspondence and thus Tengen needs to send in members of the Demon Slaying corps to the three courtesan houses to find out why.

He thus disguises Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu as women with a hilarious makeup look, and the three of them make their way into the houses as “Sumiko,” “Inoko,” and “Zenko” respectively. As one would expect, this kind of disguise barely works but the three of them are ridiculed for their looks and are only taken in thanks to Tengen’s handsome face and way with words. Now the three of them need to discover what’s really going on all while keeping their covers (and thus make up looks) intact.

But what do you think? How do you feel about Tanjiro and the others’ makeovers for the new arc? How are you liking the Entertainment District arc so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!