Demon Slayer: This Wild Low-Cost Cosplay Brings Gyokko to Life

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has no shortage of demons. As its name implies, the hit anime has tons of enemies running around any given episode, and it falls to Tanjiro to cull them. These days, Demon Slayer season 3 has made that task harder than ever by pitting our heroes against not one but two of the Upper Moon. Gyokko is one of them, and now, a fan is going viral for giving the sickening villain a low-cost makeover.

As you can see below, the look comes from the legend themselves. The Low-Cost Cosplay page on Facebook tackled Gyokko in a new project, and it is as cursed as it is brilliant. After all, part of the cosplay involves boiled eggs, and that is kind of wild to think about.

Demon Boiled Egg Posted by Lowcostcosplay on Monday, May 1, 2023

The cosplay shows a boiled egg being split in half, and it gets wilder from there. Thanks to some make-up and shading, Gyokko's wild eyes are brought to life, and some hair paint spray finishes the rest. The wildest bit of this cosplay comes from the boiled eggs making up the demon's eyes. One is caught in the cosplayer's mouth while the other has been sealed on their forehead using special effects makeup. So now you can see why we said this low-cost look was equally awesome and awful.

Of course, this is not the first look Low-Cost Cosplay has done for Demon Slayer, but it is one of their most imaginative. I mean, they brought Gyokko's eyes to life using a boiled egg. We can only imagine how they would adapt Hantengu and their clones this season. So if you love this hilarious cosplay, you can find Low-Cost Cosplay on Facebook here.

For those who aren't caught up with Demon Slayer season 3, you should know the anime is streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu right now. For more details on the series, you can read the official synopsis of Demon Slayer here: "In Taisho-era Japan, kindhearted Tanjiro Kamado makes a living selling charcoal. But his peaceful life is shattered when a demon slaughters his entire family. His little sister Nezuko is the only survivor, but she has been transformed into a demon herself! Tanjiro sets out on a dangerous journey to find a way to return his sister to normal and destroy the demon who ruined his life."

What do you think about this legendary take on Demon Slayer's Gyokko? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.