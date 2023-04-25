Demon Slayer Leans Into Naruto With Special Shinobi Sketch

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the biggest anime series out there, and its comeback this season has been out of the park. There is no denying Demon Slayer season 3 is a hit at just a few episodes in. Of course, the anime is still bringing in droves of new readers, so manga fans are getting lots of love. That is why Demon Slayer just released a new art book, and it was there fans got to see the anime take on Naruto in a ninja AU.

Yes, you heard right. Demon Slayer just leaned into Naruto with a cute crossover. The shinobi artwork turns our main heroes into ninjas, and their technique would make Kakashi proud.

As you can see at the end of the gallery above, Demon Slayer's ninja makeover puts Tanjiro at the front. The hero is seen throwing kunai, and his usual checked haori has been replaced with something camouflaged. However, you can see some of the patterned fabric has been used to make Tanjiro a wrist brace.

As for the rest of the sketch, Nezuko has been turned into a kunoichi. She is seen doing acrobatics. Inosuke looks intense with his boar mask and face wrap. And of course, Zenitsu is looking pretty intense with a ninja scroll in their mouth.

This artwork is downright adorable, and it shows how Demon Slayer would fit into a world where ninja exist. Of course, our heroes have their own troubles where they actually live. Naruto has to deal with enemy ninjas as well as the Akatsuki but Tanjiro? The poor boy is dealing with bloodthirsty demons who want nothing more than to devour his friends.

If you want to check out this art for yourself, Demon Slayer's new art book is out now stateside. You can nab the book at tons of stores such as Amazon or Books a Million. For more details on the art book, you can check out its official blurb below:

"Hunting demons has never been so beautiful than in this collection of art from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba! The Art of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba collects the intricate and mind-bogglingly beautiful color art from the series, in addition to a host of chapter pages, illustrations, bonus manga, and commentary from creator Koyoharu Gotouge!"

