Demon Slayer Singer Lisa Announces Birth of First Child

It looks like congrats are in order for one of Japan's most popular artists. Earlier today, the singer behind Demon Slayer's iconic theme song "Gurenge" announced a new addition to their family. Lisa has welcomed their first child, and the chart-topping singer shared the news with fans in a special letter.

Taking to Instagram, Lisa shared the big news with the world earlier today. It was there the singer, who was born Risa Oribe, confirmed she welcomed her first child with her husband Tatsuhisa Suzuki.

"I'd like to share some personal news, that I recently gave birth to my first child. I'm back stronger than ever, and so excited to continue making music for everyone. Thank you all for your continued support & I promise I'll see you soon! Today's another great day," she wrote.

Of course, netizens were quick to send Lisa plenty of congratulations once this message went live. Lisa married their spouse back in 2020 after reports surfaced of their engagement in May 2019. Now, it seems the couple has welcomed a child, so we wish them all the happiness.

Of course, this note from Lisa is also assuring fans she will return to work stronger than ever. The singer has always been a popular artist in Japan, but they saw their global fame skyrocket following the release of Demon Slayer's TV anime. Season one features a now-iconic track by Lisa titled "Gurenge" which is viewed as one of anime's best themes to date. Following its release, "Gurenge" went on to peak on Billboard Japan Hot 100 and broke several records for female artists in Japan. Recently, Lisa returned to Demon Slayer by providing the tracks "Homura" and "Shirogane" for its 'Mugen Train' movie.

Currently, Demon Slayer has some new earworms courtesy of season three. The anime returned a few weeks ago with a brand-new arc at hand. Right now, the show's new themes are performed by MAN WITH A MISSION thanks to "Kizuna no Kiseki" and "Koikogare". You can check out the tracks on Spotify right now or through Demon Slayer's new season. The anime comeback is rolling out new episodes weekly, so you can catch them on Hulu and Crunchyroll.

We send our congrats to Lisa and their loved ones during their happy time!