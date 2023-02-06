Demon Slayer Season 3 Movie Crosses 1 Billion at the Box Office

It's official, everyone. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is taking back its throne. Series like Spy x Family and Chainsaw Man have been all the rage as of late, but Tanjiro promises to retake the fandom this spring. After all, season three is on its way, and fans in Japan were given a special look at the comeback this month. Demon Slayer season three brought its special movie to theaters overseas this past weekend, and the debut is crushing box office numbers already.

So, what does that mean for Demon Slayer? It means the anime is making a ton of money. In its three-day run, the season three film earned over 1.1 billion yen. That is nearly $9 million USD, and Demon Slayer stands to earn even more down the line.

After all, the Demon Slayer film has only been released in Japan at this point. The movie expects to enter markets across the globe, but for now, Tanjiro can rest easy knowing he's crossed the billion-yen milestone. The slayer got to this point in just three days, and we have seen the hero pop off in theaters before now if you will recall.

After all, Demon Slayer season two was prefaced by a movie featuring Tanjiro and the gang.

Yes, Demon Slayer: Kimetsuu no Yaiba – Mugen Train debuted in 2020, and not even the global pandemic stopped the film was breaking every record in the bank. The movie earned $506.5 million USD in its run globally. Demon Slayer season two went on to readapt the Mugen Train arc before heading into the lauded Entertainment District aside. So obviously, season three is already living up to expectations.

If you are not caught up with My Hero Academia, you have time to do so before the anime's third season kicks off. The anime is streaming on Hulu and Crunchyroll as always. So for more info on the anime, you can read its official synopsis below:

"In Taisho-era Japan, kindhearted Tanjiro Kamado makes a living selling charcoal. But his peaceful life is shattered when a demon slaughters his entire family. His little sister Nezuko is the only survivor, but she has been transformed into a demon herself! Tanjiro sets out on a dangerous journey to find a way to return his sister to normal and destroy the demon who ruined his life."

What do you think about Demon Slayer's box office run this year? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.