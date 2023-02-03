Demon Slayer Season 3 Reveals Opening Theme

Demon Slayer's third season released a new trailer earlier today, giving us a look at the powerful upper-tier demons known as the Upper Moons, but this wasn't the only surprise that the Ufotable anime adaptation had for fans. Alongside the new trailer, the third season revealed the new opening theme for the upcoming episodes from the band MAN WITH A MISSION. Titled "Kizuna no Kiseki", the upcoming opening will be in good company as Shonen fans consider Demon Slayer's themes to be some of the best in the business.

When last we left Tanjiro and his fellow members of the Demon Slayer Corps, the swordsmen were licking their wounds following the fight against Gyutaro and Daki as a part of the Entertainment District Arc. With the Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui grappling with the idea of retiring as a result of the injuries he sustained while fighting Gyutaro, which included him losing both an arm and an eye, more responsibility is going to fall on the next generation of demon slayers. With the first episode hinting at the introduction of some of Muzan's strongest lieutenants that have yet to fully appear in the anime adaptation, Tanjiro and company are in for some big battles in the anime's future.

Demon With A Mission

The Official Demon Slayer Twitter Account shared the first look at MAN WITH A MISSION's new opening theme for the popular anime adaptation, also giving fans the opportunity to see some new footage from the upcoming Swordsmith Village Arc which will throw some major challenges at Tanjiro and his friends:

Before the third season arrives on the small screen this April, fans will have the opportunity to relive the season two finale while also getting a chance to watch the season three premiere on the silver screen. With the first installment set to introduce villains that will cause Tanjiro and company some serious problems in the future of the series, it will be interesting to see how the theatrical run does, especially considering that Demon Slayer: Mugen Train became the number one anime film of all time during its release.

What do you think of MAN WITH A MISSION's new theme song for Demon Slayer's third season? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Demon Slayer Corps.