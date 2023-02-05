Demon Slayer Season 3: What We Know Following Its Movie Premiere

It is almost time. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is the biggest anime IP in the world, and this year promises to take the series to new heights. After all, season three is slated to drop this spring, but some lucky fans got a chance to check out the premiere early. After all, Japan just hosted a one-day preview of Demon Slayer's Swordsmith Village arc film, and details about the premiere are hitting the Internet hard.

So you have been warned! There are spoilers below for Demon Slayer's third season premiere. Read on with caution.

Over on Twitter and Reddit, fans who were lucky enough to catch the Demon Slayer film in Japan have begun sharing details about the special. After all, Ufotable brought the movie to 40+ IMAX screens a few days ago, and firsthand accounts were quick to pop up online. So to start, it seems a slew of Japanese voice actors has joined Demon Slayer for season three.

Kokushibo is being voiced by Ryotaro Okiayu who is known for overseeing Byakuya in Bleach. Hantengu is voiced by Toshio Furukawa (Portgas D. Ace) while Gyokko uses actor Kosuke Toriumi (Acnologia). And as for Kotetsu, Ayumu Murase is handling the character while Sumiyoshi is being played by Hirofumi Nojima.

As for what this movie covers, it seems the season three special goes past chapter 100 of the manga. It ends with the Mist Hashira entering the Swordsmith Village, and this takes place after Tanjiro has a mysterious dream involving the slayer. For those curious about how the film starts, well – it is plenty bloody. It begins with Muzan gathering the Upper Moons following Gyutaro's death. It is there we meet the full gang including Number One, and the movie's midsection features Tanjiro's recovery journey post-Entertainment District.

According to verified fan accounts, the movie is pretty spectacular, and Ufotable includes some of its signature sakuga during the Upper Moons' meeting. You can expect to see this firsthand when Demon Slayer drops season three this spring. So if you are not caught up on the anime quite yet, you can binge the series on Hulu, Crunchyroll, Funimation, and even Netflix for the most part!

Are you excited to check out Demon Slayer's new arc? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.