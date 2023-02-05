Demon Slayer Season 3 Takes Over Japan With Huge World Premiere

It looks like Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is ready to show the world why it's the biggest anime around. After a hot minute out of the spotlight, the series is returning this year with season three. Over the weekend, fans in Japan were lucky enough to catch Demon Slayer's new arc early as its premiere was shown exclusively in theaters. And of course, the box office numbers prove the Demon Slayer is still as competitive as they come.

According to reports from Japan, the premiere of Demon Slayer's Swordsmith Village arc earned about 320 million yen on its first day. That is nearly $2.5 million USD, and that is just on day one. The weekend numbers will be higher, so Tanjiro can rest easy knowing his place atop the anime food chain is secure.

Of course, this big debut has caught the eyes of fans globally, and Demon Slayer will come to visit those outside of Japan soon. After all, the anime is preparing to embark on a world tour of sorts ahead of season three. From Spain to the United States, a number of countries will welcome Demon Slayer in the coming months before season three is released for real this April.

Currently, Demon Slayer is expected to kickstart its new season this spring, and it will bring two cours to life. For those not caught up with Koyoharu Gotouge's hit series, you can always binge seasons one and two on Crunchyroll as well as Hulu. Netflix just brought the first half of season two to its service stateside. And as for the manga, the finished series is available to read in print and online through Manga Plus.

What do you think about this latest Demon Slayer update? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.