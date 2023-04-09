Demon Slayer Season 3 Is Live and Already Blowing Away Expectations
It is finally here! After a long wait, the premiere of Demon Slayer season 3 has gone live. The team at ufotable has returned Tanjiro to the small screen, and the hero is gearing up for another wild arc. And in just a single episode, Demon Slayer is already surpassing expectations across the board.
Earlier today, the first episode of Demon Slayer season 3 went live, and it was there fans tuned in to an hour-long special. In the wake of Gyutaro's defeat, the premiere checked on Tanjiro in recovery before he adventures to the secretive Swordsmith Village. The episode also checked in on the Upper Moons as Muzan gathered the group in light of Gyutaro's end, and it would put things lightly to say the demon was upset.
As you can see in the slide below, Demon Slayer fans were blown back by the visuals and pacing of Demon Slayer season 3. The anime is only one episode into its comeback, but ufotable did not mess around with its visuals. The whole thing kicks off with a trip to Muzan's Infinity Castle, and the trippy hideaway is brought to life with some of anime's best CG animation. And as the episode continues, Demon Slayer continues to impress with its new voice actors and returning Hashira.
After all, Demon Slayer season 3 is going to put two of the Hashira center stage. Muichiro and Kanroji will show their stuff this year, and fans are eager to see what the pair can do. After all, Kanroji studied under Rengoku, and the Demon Slayer Corps has regaled Muichiro for becoming the youngest Hashira ever. There is no doubt Tanjiro will learn a lot from the pair. And of course, their training will lead to new fights with ufotable's truly insane visuals.
If you want to keep up with Demon Slayer season 3, the anime is streaming on Crunchyroll right now. Seasons 1 and 2 are available in full. As for Demon Slayer's new season, episodes will be released each Sunday moving forward!
What do you make of Demon Slayer season 3 so far? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
