Demon Slayer Cliffhanger Shares First Look at Muichiro's Father

Demon Slayer Season 3 is gearing up for the climax of the Swordsmith Village Arc in the anime's latest episodes, and the cliffhanger from the newest Demon Slayer episode has shared the first look at Muichiro Tokito's mysterious father! The Mist Hashira's big return to the Demon Slayer anime with Season 3 was one of the big draws for the newest arc of the series, and he's been introduced to be much different in demeanor than all of the other Hashira we've seen in action thus far. Distant and quiet, Muichiro approaches his job much differently than the others.

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc has been steadily showing off bits and pieces of Muichiro's past the more he begins to reflect on what brought him to this point in the series, but the newest episode of the Demon Slayer anime took this the furthest it has gone yet. As Muichiro begins to die slowly, he sees a vision of Tanjiro trying to lift his spirits and urge him to fight on. But as the episode comes to an end, it's revealed that Muichiro's only seeing Tanjiro because his eyes remind him of his father's.

Demon Slayer: Who Is Muichiro's Father?

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 7 picks up with Muichiro still trapped within Gyokko's water spell with very little hope of breaking out of it. As he begins to lose his final bit of air, Kotetsu tries to break him free from the water. Muichiro's ready to give up despite this, but Kotetsu's soon attacked by one of Gyokko's summoned monsters. Muichiro sees this and is ultimately inspired to break out of the water prison once more.

As Muichiro begins to fade, he sees a vision of Tanjiro telling him not to give up. He's wondering why Tanjiro is the one telling him this, and why he even cares since he doesn't really know Tanjiro in that manner, but it soon is revealed why. When Kotetsu is able to slip Muichiro some much needed air, Muichiro is able to break out with one decisive blow. It's here that he connects that he wasn't really seeing a vision of Tanjiro, but a vision of his own father who had the same red eyes as Tanjiro.

