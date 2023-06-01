Demon Slayer Cosplay Terrifies With Kokushibo

Demon Slayer Season 3 introduced one of the most terrifying demons yet to the anime, and now one scary good cosplay is reminding fans just how terrifying the Upper One Kokushibo really is! Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc kicked off its run earlier this Spring with the reveal of the final members of Muzan Kibutsuji's Upper Ranks. After Gyutaro was defeated during the events of the Entertainment District Arc in Demon Slayer Season 2, Muzan was so angered that he gathered the remaining members and forced them out into the field in order to really advance his grand plan for the future.

While it's still unclear as to what Muzan really wants from his Upper Ranks, and what his eventual plan against the Demon Slayers will be, what has been made clear is just how dangerous each of these powerful new demons really are. This includes a tease about the demon at the top of the food chain, Kokushibo, who's got such an eye-opening look that artist @yaizaperezs looks absolutely terrifying by bringing it to life through some perfect cosplay on TikTok. Check it out below:

How to Watch Demon Slayer Season 3

Kokoushibo was fully introduced to the anime as the top demon working under Muzan, but he has yet to make a move of his own. The big tease here is that not only are the other demons terrified of Kokushibo, but he's got a strange visual connection with someone Tanjiro has seen in his flashbacks to past memories of his father. But as the anime continues, we'll be seeing much more of this frighting monster in the future when the fights get more intense.

If you wanted to catch up with Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc, you can now find the newest episodes of the series streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll (and the English dub release of the series has officially kicked off its run too). They tease the story for Demon Slayer Season 3 as such, "And the story makes its way to a new location ─ Tanjiro's journey leads him to the Swordsmith Village, where he reunites with two Hashira, members of the Demon Slayer Corps' highest-ranking swordsmen – Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji. With the shadows of demons lurking near, a new battle begins for Tanjiro and his comrades."

What are you hoping to see from Kokushibo in Demon Slayer's future? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything Demon Slayer in the comments!